Teacher who killed student arrested in K'taka

Karnataka Police have arrested a teacher who had beaten a nine-year-old student to death in the premises of the Government School of Hadli village near Nargund town in Gadag district, an official said on Wednesday.



The shocking incident took place on Saturday while the nine-year-old boy Bharath Barakeri had succumbed to injuries on Monday. His mother Geetha Barakeri, a teacher in the same school, was also attacked by the accused. She is presently being treated at a hospital and her condition is critical.



The accused teacher Muttappa Yallappa Hadagali has now been arrested. The police had formed a special team to nab the teacher, who had disappeared after the incident.