Teachers' appointment 'scam': CBI conducts searches at 6 locations in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that primary teachers' jobs "have been purchased" in lieu of a huge amount of money and extraneous considerations extended by the candidates.

Last year, the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe to the federal agency, which filed a chargesheet on May 18, keeping further investigation in the matter open.

The CBI on Tuesday searched the premises of suspects in the Behala, Saltlake, Kolkata and Howrah areas as part of its investigation.