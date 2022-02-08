Teachers in Andhra Pradesh continue protest over pay revision

State Teachers' Union president Joseph Sudheer Babu, United Teachers' Federation general secretary K. S. S. Prasad and Andhra Pradesh Teachers' Federation president Hrudaya Raju announced their resignation from the steering committee saying it acted unilaterally during the talks with the government.



They announced that they will continue their protest as the government has not accepted their demands. The unions said teachers will participate in the ongoing five-day protest.



The teachers' associations threatened to intensify their protest. They said a round table meeting will be called soon to chalk out their future course of action.



Following an agreement with the government, employees had dropped their plans to go on strike from February 7.



While the government accepted few demands of the employees' unions, the latter softened their stand on few demands, leading to an amicable solution.