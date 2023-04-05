Teachers scam: Bengal education Secy, 2 other officers named in ED's supplementary charge sheet

Jain, however, has told media persons that he has got the information about his name being mentioned in the supplementary charge sheet from media reports only. Describing the matter as unfortunate, he claimed that he could not imagine of anyone who could tag his name in the case, since neither he was involved with the recruitment process nor he ever received any instruction from the former state education minister on this count.



To recall, in November last year, Jain appeared in front of the Calcutta High Court's single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay during the course of hearing in the recruitment scam.