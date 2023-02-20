Teachers' scam: Now Calcutta HC judge will play role of investigator

In the first phase, Justice Gangopadhyay will interrogate 40 such interviewers in four districts, where such complaints had been maximum. Calcutta High Court sources said that the interrogation process by Justice Gangopadhyay will be very soon and probably during the current month.



The interrogation will be closed-door and the entire proceedings on this count will be in-camera, where none other than the judge, the interviewers and their counsel will be allowed to stay.



Senior High Court counsel Kaushik Gupta said that this is something really unprecedented where a high court judge is playing the role of an investigator. "I have been practicing in the same court for 26 years. I have never heard of such an incident," he said.