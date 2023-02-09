Teachers' scam: WBSSC to soon terminate 800 secondary teachers from service

Confirming the decision, WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said that the process will be carried out under Rule 17 of the West Bengal School Service Commission Act, which deals with cancellation or withdrawal of recommendations for appointment.



It is learnt that initially the appointments of around 950 secondary teachers were under scanner. All of them were given a chance to review the applications at the court on this count. After proper review of the recruitment details and applications from all of them, the number came down to around 800.



To recall, on this matter of varying marks in OMR list and central server, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court had observed that from the nature of forgery, it became evident that it was the handiwork of people within the commission.

