Teachers to protest Bihar govt's directive to monitor liquor consumption

"In Bihar, when police and secret agencies and other law enforcement agencies have been failing to stop operations of liquor mafias in the state, how can an unarmed teacher combat them. The education department directive attributes to mass murder of teacher fraternity in the state," he added.



Ashwani Pandey, the spokesperson for TET-STET teachers association said: "Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, through such a directive, is forcing teachers and their families to jump into the death furnace."



He pointed out that the state education department has a track record of assigning teachers such tasks in the past also. The department has also asked teachers to sell cotton bags of rice, pulses and other things in the past. These forcible acts mean humiliation for the teacher community.



"We have decided to go on agitation and we will set the papers of direction on fire in the district headquarters, blocks and Gram Panchayats of Bihar," Pandey said.