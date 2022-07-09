Technical glitches reported from several centres across India on day 1 of NET

"In an act of sheer irresponsible management of exams, on the first day first shift of UGC NET, December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycle, candidates had to undergo a long haul of waiting of 2 hrs for the server to get started (scheduled at 9 am started at 11 am)," Kabalyapati Mishra, a candidate, wrote on Twitter.



Another candidate, Arham Ali Khan, tweeted: "The @ugc_india NET/JRF examination that was scheduled for today did not happen due to some server issue of the @DG_NTA. Students kept on waiting for 3 hours at JSS Institute sec 62 Noida and then left. When will it be rescheduled?"