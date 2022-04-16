Teenage boy injured in Khargone violence regains consciousness: Doctor

As per the information, Shivam had gone to participate in Ram Navami procession carried out on April 10. A group of people started pelting stones at the procession following which later resulted into a communal riot. The boy had received severe injury on his head during the clash and was taken to a nearby hospital in Khargone by the police. Later he was shifted to CHL hospital Indore.



Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a notice to Khargone district administration and sought a reply on the matter. The commission has also sought an action taken report against the people responsible for injuring the boy.



The NCPCR in a letter to District Collector Anugraha P. said, "The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of a news report on Twitter wherein it has been brought to the notice of the commission that a l6-year-old boy was severely injured in stone pelting by one religious community during a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami."