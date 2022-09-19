Teenage girl gang-raped by 6 in MP's Rewa

On Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought reports from Rewa district police. During a digital meeting with district collector and SP, the chief minister instructed them to take strict action against those involved. "I am directing you not to listen to anyone and destroy all those involved in the gangrape incident. They do not deserve any leniency, even if they are minors," Chouhan said during the meeting.



A senior police officer, who is leading the investigation, told IANS that houses of five suspects have been demolished using bulldozers and the same action awaits the sixth accused.



Notably, the couple was to get married after three months, after the girl (victim) turned 18.



The incident comes a week after a three-year-old girl child was sexually assulted in the state capital Bhopal.