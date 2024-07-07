Tejashwi claims another bridge has collapsed in Bihar; official says was 'makeshift structure'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed another bridge in Bihar has caved in, though an official concerned said it was a makeshift structure that got washed away in heavy rainfall.

Yadav, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, shared on his X handle a video of the incident that has taken place in East Champaran district.

In the clip, people can be heard blaming the use of spurious material for the incident in a village falling under the Madhuban block.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.