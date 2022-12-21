Tejashwi distributes blankets among homeless in Patna

A young man told the RJD leader that he was in the city in search of a job to which the latter replied "yesterday our cabinet has approved 75,000 posts of the home department. Give it a try. You may be among the lucky ones."



Talking to reporters who had rushed to the spot upon learning about the midnight vigil by the young politician, Yadav said "in Patna, it is the BJP that wins all the assembly and parliamentary elections. Do you see any of their leaders out on the streets like this? We do not get the votes here. But to us, the people matter more."



The people seemed visibly moved.



"His papa (RJD president Lalu Prasad) was the man who had first set up these night shelters. After the change in regime, nobody took the trouble to enquire about our well-being. Now the son is in power and he shows the compassion which his father was known for. May Tejashwi Yadav shine," they could be heard saying.