Tejashwi meets Nitish for third time in a week at Iftar parties

April 30, 2022 12:12 AM

Patna, April 30 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar again met RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at an Iftar party on Friday evening - their third encounter at such an event in a week.



Friday's meet was at the Iftar at the residence of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.



"We have respected every leader of different political parties. Hence, I am also receiving respect from others. This is politeness for senior leaders," Tejashwi Yadav said while reacting to Thursday's incident when Nitish Kumar saw him off first till his car before boarding his own vehicle after an Iftar organised by the JD-U's minority wing. Last Friday, Nitish Kumar had attended the Iftar organised by the RJD at former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence.



Besides these three top leaders, Chirag Paswan, Mukesh Sahani, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi, Ashok Chaudhary, Shahnawz Hussain, Tar Kishore Prasad, Sumit Kumar and other leaders were also present in the Iftar party at Manjhi's residence.



Manjhi had especially invited Chirag Paswan and Sahani for the event without concern about the BJP. During the JD-U Iftar on Thursday, Paswan and Sahani were not invited.



Manjhi said: "We have invited leaders of all sections without caring about party politics. It is a religious event where leaders of all sections are welcome."



After the event, Tej Pratap Yadav, who had just two days back accused Manjhi of conspiring against him to malign his image, said: "The Iftar party ended in good spirit. I have taken the blessings of CM Nitish Kumar."



Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav went for the Iftar party of Congress at the party headquarters Sadakat Ashram. Both Yadav brothers were warmly welcomed by Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha, CLP leader Ajit Sharma and Shakeel Ahmed.



Chirag Paswan and Sahani also reached Sadakat Ashram for the Iftar party.