Tejashwi slams Centre on caste certificate requirement in Agnipath scheme

"Jaat Na Pucho Sadhu Ki Lekin Jaat Pucho Fauji Ki (Don't ask the caste of a saint but ask the caste of an armed personnel)," Tejashwi said in a tweet.



"The BJP government is staying away from the caste based census. Even in Bihar, the state government is conducting a caste based census on its own expenses after the center refused to conduct it. Now, the same central government is asking the caste of Agniveers (Armed personnel) who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. They are asking the caste of Agniveers so that RSS could sack them from the job," Tejashwi said.



As per the provision in the recruitment process of Agniveers in the defence forces, there is no provision of reservation. Hence, asking for the caste certificate of Agniveers is surprising everyone.