Telangana, AP floods: CMs call for national calamity status
While relief efforts intensify with airlifts and aid drops, the IMD has warned of more rain on the way. Already, 400 trains stand cancelled
As relentless rains continue to wreak havoc across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both states are battling the aftermath of the devastating floods that have displaced thousands and disrupted daily life.
In response to the escalating crisis, the chief ministers of both states have urged the central government to declare the floods a national calamity, highlighting the severity of the situation and the urgent need for extensive central-government assistance.
Relief efforts continue; so does the rain
Despite a temporary respite on Monday, 2 September, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert more rain across ten districts of Telangana.
In Telangana, chief minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the severely impacted districts of Nalgonda and Khammam, where he announced the release of Rs 5 crore for each flood-affected district. During his visit, Reddy emphasised the necessity of establishing a state disaster response force (SDRF) to better manage such emergencies in the future, the Hindu reports.
In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a midnight visit to the flood-ravaged areas of Vijayawada, where he distributed food and essential supplies to residents trapped by the rising waters from the Krishna river and the Budameru rivulet.
Naidu on Monday, 2 September, said the recent torrential rain and resulting floods in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Vijayawada, were the “biggest disaster” he has encountered in his political career, the PTI reported.
Airlifting and airdropping supplies
With many areas submerged and access routes cut off, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pivotal in delivering aid to those in need, reported TOI and Mint.
Airdropping of food, water and essential supplies began today in Vijayawada, with the deployment of six helicopters and drones to reach isolated communities. The relief packages include biscuits, fruits, milk and medicines, the Hindu reports.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has confirmed that top government officials, including ministers and senior IAS and IPS officers, are spearheading relief operations in every affected ward of Vijayawada, the report added.
The Indian Navy has also been active in rescue efforts, with four helicopters and a Dornier aircraft providing search and rescue coverage, reported the Mint.
In a post on X, the Indian air force said: 'Late last evening, @IAF_MCC swiftly responded to the call to augment the NDRF effort. Two IL-76 aircraft took off at dawn from Halwara and Bhatinda, airlifting 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief material to Vijayawada and Shamshabad. Helicopters are also on standby in the affected areas, ready to provide further assistance.'
So far, over 1,000 kg of food has been air-dropped to those stranded in Andhra Pradesh, as per the TOI.
Transportation in turmoil
The torrential rains have not only disrupted daily life but also severely impacted transportation. The South Central Railway (SCR) has been forced to cancel 438 trains and divert 137 services due to the damage inflicted by the floods, per TOI.
The railway authorities have cited passenger safety as the primary reason for these cancellations.
The ongoing task of repairing flood-damaged rail tracks presents another significant challenge, one that the SCR is racing against time to overcome.
Agriculture takes a massive hit
The relentless rains and subsequent floods have devastated agricultural lands, with preliminary estimates suggesting that over 5 lakh acres of crops have been damaged across Telangana alone, reports TOI.
The Khammam district has been particularly hard hit, with significant losses reported.
The state government plans to conduct a detailed survey starting Tuesday, 3 September, to assess the full extent of the damage before forwarding a report to the central government.
IMD issues more warnings
As the flood-ravaged states attempt to recover, the IMD has issued a fresh warning of a potential low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal.
Expected to develop around 5 September, this weather system could bring more rain to Andhra Pradesh, further complicating the ongoing relief efforts, reports TOI.
The IMD is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates on its intensity and trajectory in the coming days.
Taking to social media site X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: 'My thought are with the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they endure relentless rainfall and devastating floods. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders and workers to mobilise all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.'
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines