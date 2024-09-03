Telangana, AP floods: CMs call for national calamity status

As relentless rains continue to wreak havoc across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both states are battling the aftermath of the devastating floods that have displaced thousands and disrupted daily life.

In response to the escalating crisis, the chief ministers of both states have urged the central government to declare the floods a national calamity, highlighting the severity of the situation and the urgent need for extensive central-government assistance.

Relief efforts continue; so does the rain

Despite a temporary respite on Monday, 2 September, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert more rain across ten districts of Telangana.

In Telangana, chief minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the severely impacted districts of Nalgonda and Khammam, where he announced the release of Rs 5 crore for each flood-affected district. During his visit, Reddy emphasised the necessity of establishing a state disaster response force (SDRF) to better manage such emergencies in the future, the Hindu reports.