Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar taken into custody by police

The paper of Standard X (SSC) board exam in Telangana found its way into an instant messaging platform for the second day in a row on Tuesday after a 16-year old boy took a photo of the paper from a student who appeared for the exam and shared it with that student's brother while the exam was going on.



The paper was posted in a group of the instant messaging app and was subsequently shared in other groups by one of the accused, who had also sent it to Sanjay Kumar, police said.



After the paper was found circulated in social media, Police began investigating into the matter and registered a case. They apprehended the student's friend and arrested two others who had circulated the question paper on the app.



A thorough inquiry was conducted by the education department through district authorities and also the police. It was concluded that the incident is a case of malpractice, and accordingly cases were booked under relevant laws.



