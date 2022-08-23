Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over alleged remarks against a religion

They removed my video from YouTube. I don't know what the police are going to do. Once I am released second part (of the video) will certainly be uploaded. I am doing it for Dharma. I am ready to die for dharma, he said.

Singh sought to know why several complaints were lodged against him in various police stations.

Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita, he said.

On August 19, Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police here when he tried to reach the venue of a show held to be held next day by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Faruqui performed the show on that day even as the police picked up 50 people who tried to reach the venue and protest.