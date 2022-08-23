Telangana BJP MLA sent to jail for 14 days

Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody last Saturday for threatening to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui's show. The comedian's show was held amid tight security.



The BJP MLA, who had alleged that the comedian insulted Hindu gods, posted a video on Facebook last night saying it was a 'comedy' video like Faruqui's comedy. The video was later removed.



Raja Singh, who allegedly repeated the derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, denied that he insulted sentiments of any community. He said it was a comedy video aimed against Faruqui.



Taking serious note of Raja Singh's action, the BJP on Tuesday suspended him and served him to show cause why he should not be expelled from the party.



Following the protests, police stepped up security in Hyderabad and in other parts of the state as a precautionary measure. Additional forces were deployed and police intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.



Traders in various parts of the old city and in Nampally, Mallepally and other areas downed shutters demanding action against the MLA.



The inauguration of a new flyover in Chandrayangutta was also postponed. Municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao was scheduled to inaugurate the flyover.