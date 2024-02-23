Telangana: BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road mishap; CM, KCR condole death

Opposition BRS MLA in Telangana G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru near Hyderabad on Friday, 23 February.

The incident occurred at around 5.30 am when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) resulting in her death, police said.

The car's driver suffered injuries in the incident, they said.

The 36-year-old first-time legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and several Telangana ministers and leaders condoled the death of the young legislator.

Expressing grief over the tragic death of Lasya Nanditha, Revanth Reddy recalled his close association with her late father G Sayanna.

Tragically, Sayanna died in February 2023 and Lasya Nanditha also passed away suddenly during the same month (in a span of one year), he said.

Nanditha's father Sayanna was a BRS MLA. He passed away due to ill health in February 2023.