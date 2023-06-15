Telangana CM inaugurates BRS party office in Nagpur

K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president, inaugurated his party's office in Nagpur, its first in Maharashtra, on Thursday.

He did this as part of his ambitious plan to increase the organisation's footprint outside his home state.

Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', was accorded a warm welcome by the workers of his party on his arrival at the Nagpur airport after which he inaugurated the BRS office located near Sai temple on Wardha Road.