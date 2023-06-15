Telangana CM inaugurates BRS party office in Nagpur
K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana CM and BRS President, inaugurated the party office as part of his plan to increase the party’s footprint outside Telangana
K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president, inaugurated his party's office in Nagpur, its first in Maharashtra, on Thursday.
He did this as part of his ambitious plan to increase the organisation's footprint outside his home state.
Rao, popularly known as 'KCR', was accorded a warm welcome by the workers of his party on his arrival at the Nagpur airport after which he inaugurated the BRS office located near Sai temple on Wardha Road.
Addressing a gathering at Suresh Bhat Hall in Nagpur, Rao said that people were still struggling for water, electricity and proper price for agricultural produce even after 75 years of Independence. He expressed concern over farmer suicides in Maharashtra and pitched for his "Telangana model" of development in the state.
"Farmers are committing suicide in the country, most of which is witnessed in Maharashtra. Despite so many rivers flowing across the state, why are farmers ending their lives?" he asked.
He said 24-hour power and water supply in Telangana had reduced farmer suicides considerably there.
Rao said that there is a need for a new national water policy.
Several former legislators and leaders from Maharashtra joined BRS during the event in the presence of Rao.
In December last year, the KCR-led party had changed its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to underline its intention of becoming a pan-India party.
Last month, Rao announced a month-long programme to expand the BRS party's network in over 45,000 villages in urban civic bodies in Maharashtra.
KCR recently held rallies in parts of Maharashtra, mostly in Nanded, where he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and the one in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for neglecting farmers and the downtrodden.