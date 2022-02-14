Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao too seeks proof of surgical strikes

"It was definitely a political stunt. More than half of India believes that. There is popular apprehension in the country because what is happening is that whenever there is an election, there is some disturbance on the border and it is projected in a heavy manner," he said.



He once again condemned the offensive remarks made by the Assam Chief Minister against Rahul Gandhi for asking for the proof of surgical strike.



KCR, as Rao is popularly known, also said that the Indian Army should get the credit and not the BJP.



"BJP wants to use surgical strikes for political gains. Definitely Rahul Gandhi and I will question. The whole country will question," he said and slammed BJP for using the photographs of former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat with BJP flags in Uttarakhand polls.



At his marathon news conference, the TRS chief launched a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called taking the country on the path of disaster through his undemocratic approach and wrong policies in all sectors.



KCR also alleged that there is rampant corruption under BJP rule and the government itself has admitted that 33 economic offenders who looted lakhs of crores from banks fled the country.