Telangana CM KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief also addressed a news conference, explaining the reasons for staying away from the meeting and launching a bitter attack on the Centre.



He alleged that because of lack of planning and lack of cooperative federalism, the county is passing through a most difficult phase with unprecedented problems of falling rupee values, high inflation, skyrocketing prices and increasing unemployment coupled with low economic growth.



"These issues impact people's lives and are causing a lot of concern to the nation. But these are not discussed in NITI Aayog meetings. I find the Union government a silent spectator to this emerging serious scenario, often resorting to jugglery of words playing on people's emotions," the CM wrote.



He also referred to the irresponsible utterances of some leaders in high positions on use of bulldozers, encounter killings, 80:20 ratios and references with religious undertones. Noting that these were disrupting the communal harmony and social fabric of the nation, besides inviting international criticism, he found fault with the Union government for not taking any action to control the situation.



KCR also lashed out at the Centre for treating borrowings of state PSUs for their capital needs as state government borrowings. He said this had put brakes on the progress of Telangana and many other states. "This discrimination is practiced against the states, without any compunction, even while the government of India resorts to indiscriminate open market borrowings," he wrote.



Recalling that NITI Aayog was started with an objective of cooperative federalism, he said after seven years of functioning, it is now clear that this explicit objective was observed more in breach. He alleged that the federal structure of India is being systematically eroded by some deliberate actions by the Centre.



"These developments are very much discouraging to trailblazing states like Telangana. The blatant discrimination against some states even in the legitimate functions assigned to them in the Constitution leaves much to be desired."