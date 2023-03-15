Telangana Congress leaders detained during 'chalo Raj Bhavan' march

Congress leaders and scores of workers in Hyderabad were detained on Wednesday when they tried to march towards Raj Bhavan to "expose" the relationship between Adani group and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Tension prevailed at busy Khairatabad crossroads as police stopped the Congress rally which started from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) office at Gandhi Bhavan and was heading towards Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor.



Police had erected barricades to stop the protesters. There were heated arguments between police officers and Congress leaders who raised an objection to the police action. As the protesters tried to push through the barricades, the police used force to stop them and detained them.