Telangana Diary: Future cities, naval stations and secret pacts

If chief minister A. Revanth Reddy’s plans work out, the Telangana state capital will soon have a fourth city.

Coming up at Mucherla in Rangareddy district, about 50 km south of Hyderabad, ‘Future City’ as it is tentatively named, is proposed as an ultramodern region, “more advanced than New York”.

“Future City will be India’s answer to the future. It will be India’s first Net Zero Carbon city, a hub for Artificial Intelligence, medical tourism, sports, software and pharma,” said the chief minister, who mooted the idea during the budget session of the assembly last month.

“First, it was the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. In tune with the advancement of technology and the needs of the new generation, the city expanded to Cyberabad, which has grown into an information technology hub in the last two decades. It is time to expand the horizons of Hyderabad further,” he added.

The amenities of ‘Future City’ will include metro rail connectivity, speciality hospitals, a skill development university and sports infrastructure. In August, Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Young India Skill University block near Mucherla. The foundation stone for the Artificial Intelligence city will be laid in October.

The government has already held preliminary talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the construction of an international cricket stadium. State IT minister D. Sridhar Babu said ‘Future City’ would be designed for net zero carbon impact, a city of truly global standards and processes. Senior journalist and analyst Ramakrishna Sangem believes that pushing ‘Brand Hyderabad’ and sustaining its image has become top priority for political leaders.

“It started with Telugu Desam Party president, N. Chandrababu Naidu during his first stint as chief minister between 1995 and 1999. He created a brand by designing Cyberabad and establishing the IT ecosystem, which attracted massive investments into Hyderabad,” Sangem pointed out.