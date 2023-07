Telangana district receives record rainfall

Laxmidevipeta in Telangana’s Mulugu district recorded the highest-ever rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours period that ended Thursday morning.

The village in Venkatapur mandal received rainfall of 64.98 cm. Officials said the previous highest was 51.75 cm at Wazeed in the same district on July 19, 2013.

With southwest monsoon vigorous over Telangana, several districts received heavy rainfall since Wednesday.

As many as 35 places received over 20 cm rainfall while 200 places recorded over 10 cm rainfall during the 24-hour period that ended 8 a.m. on Thursday.