Telangana Dy CM orders cancellation of Singareni coal tender after allegations

Telangana’s deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to cancel a mining tender for the Naini coal block, following allegations linking him to the tender process.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Vikramarka said he had instructed the state-run coal miner to issue fresh tenders in line with guidelines prescribed by the central government for public sector undertakings. He said the company’s management had informed him that the tender was only issued recently and that no bids had been received so far.

Rejecting the allegations, the deputy chief minister said he was not intimidated by what he described as “fabricated stories”. He strongly denied reports carried by a Telugu television channel and a newspaper claiming that he had played a role in awarding the Naini coal block contract to select companies.

Vikramarka, who holds the energy and finance portfolios, said he entered public life not to amass personal wealth or expand business interests, but to safeguard the state’s resources for future generations. He accused his critics of attempting to mislead the people of Telangana through what he termed a concocted narrative.