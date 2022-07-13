Telangana extends school holidays till July 16 due to rains

The government had earlier declared holidays for three days due to forecasts of heavy rains across the state and the schools were scheduled to re-open on Thursday. However, with the rains continuing in many parts of the state, the authorities decided to extend the holidays by three more days.



An order issued by the School Education Department, in this regard, read: "In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt, Aided and Private) from July 14 to July 16."