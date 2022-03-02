Telangana municipal body vice-chairman arrested for rape

Khan was absconding since February 27 when he and two others were booked on a complaint by the victim.



The police officer said the accused was also involved in some other cases. He said the police will open a rowdy sheet against him.



Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had suspended Khan from the party on Monday, a day after police registered a case against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).



The accused allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl in Hyderabad last month. The victim told police that the accused took her there along with the help of Anuradha, who is the owner of the house where the girl's family resides.



The victim, a class 8 student, had approached a child helpline and through them lodged a complaint against the municipal vice chairman.