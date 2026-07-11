Telangana: Out on bail, POCSO accused kills six, including his family and complainants

A 35-year-old man, an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people, including his two children and three members of the family that filed a complaint against him in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The accused committed the murders at different places in Shabad mandal late on Friday night, they said.

P Rajkumar, a farmer, initially went to the house of the minor girl in Shabad town and killed her mother and maternal grandmother, who was asleep, Future City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi told reporters.

He then took the minor girl in a car to his native village of Dhaivalguda and stabbed her to death near a lake.

Rajkumar, subsequently, went to his house, which is about 250 meters from the lake, and killed his wife (in her 30s) and two sons, aged four and one-and-a-half, who were all asleep, the commissioner said.

The man was booked under POCSO for stalking and harassing the minor girl in May this year, based on the complaint filed by the girl's family. He had recently secured anticipatory bail in the case, police said.

The accused is alleged to have used a sickle and a knife to stab the victims and slit their throats. Soon after the killings, Rajkumar reportedly called his father, confessed to the crimes and told him that he was going to commit "suicide", police said, after which he switched off his phone. His parents reported the matter to the police.

Rajkumar is absconding. The six bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Joshi said seven teams have been formed to nab the accused and search is on. "We will get (nab) him soon," he added.

As per available information, the accused was alone while committing the crime (murders), he said.

The exact reason for the killings is under investigation, he said. Investigators suspect a deep-seated grudge against the minor girl, but the motive behind killing his wife and two children is yet to be ascertained, Joshi said.

The senior police official said his family members said he was addicted to gambling and had taken loans, because of which he was mentally disturbed. The accused would stalk the minor girl while she was returning home from college and would harass her to accept his proposal, police said.

He was booked under Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

After the POCSO case was registered, Rajkumar had gone absconding from his village for two weeks and filed for an anticipatory bail.

As the offence carries a punishment of less than seven years, he was released on a personal bond, the commissioner said. He then appeared before the police for counselling.

The family members and relatives of the minor girl and some locals held a protest on Saturday by squatting on the road in Shabad and demanded that the accused be killed in an encounter.

Two cases were registered in connection with the murders.