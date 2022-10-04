Telangana parties gearing up for Munugode bypoll

Soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll schedule, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly finalised their candidate.



In recent weeks the ruling party camp in the constituency saw intense speculation due to several aspirants staking claim for the ticket. KCR has reportedly picked up senior leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.



The TRS chief is likely to announce the name at a meeting of party legislators on October 5. According to party sources, he has already given clear instructions to the party leaders that they should ensure victory in the by-election.



In a shot in the arm for TRS, both the CPI and CPI-M have declared their support for the ruling party in Munugode. The leaders of both the Left parties said they have done this to ensure BJP's defeat.



KCR, who visited a public meeting in the constituency a day before Amit Shah's rally, is likely to address an election meeting next week.



He has reportedly entrusted the responsibility of the TRS campaign to 100 MLAs, MLCs and MPs.



After wresting Dubbak and Huzurabad from TRS in 2020 and 2021 respectively, the BJP is keen to score a hat-trick of bypoll victories. The contest in Munugode is being seen as a semi-final by the major players ahead of the next year's Assembly elections.



After failing to retain Huzurnagar seat in 2019 and wrest Nagarjuna Sagar from TRS last year, the Congress party is also desperate for a win.

The by-election in Huzurnagar was caused by the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy after he was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 while Nagarjuna Sagar seat fell vacant after the demise of a sitting legislator of TRS. Both the seats were won by the TRS.