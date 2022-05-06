Telangana Police foils 'honour killing' plot

According to Rajanna Sircilla police, Srinivas, a resident of Vemulawada town, hired two killers, including one from Bihar, to kill 25-year-old Manoj Kumar.



Manoj Kumar had been in love with Srinivas' daughter Sirisha, 23, for some time. Though Sirisha was married to another person a year ago, he continued the affair. A few months ago, she ran off with Manoj Kumar to Mumbai. After staying there for a week, she returned but her husband refused to accept her. Since then, she had been staying with her parents.



Since Manoj Kumar continued the affair with Sirisha, her father and his friend M. Kuntaiah hatched a plan to kill him. They struck a deal with Lakhindra Sahni, of Bihar, and B. Rajukmar of Korutla town for Rs 5 lakh.