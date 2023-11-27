Telangana polls: Will rename Hyderabad as 'Bhagyangar' if BJP comes to power, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday said Hyderabad would be renamed as 'Bhagyanagar' if his party comes to power in the state.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters, said the names of cities like Madras, Bombay and Calcutta have been changed.

"Yes. Definitely, if the BJP government comes to power, (we) will change the name of Hyderabad. I am asking who is Hyder? Do we need the name of Hyder? Where has Hyder come from? I am asking who needs Hyder. If BJP comes to power, definitely, (we) will remove Hyder and change the name as Bhagyanagar," he said.

Why should the name not be changed, he asked.

The name of Madras has not been changed to Chennai by the BJP but by the DMK government, he said.