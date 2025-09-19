Techie from Telangana shot by US cops; family seeks MEA’s help to bring body back to India

An Indian man was shot by the police in California after he allegedly stabbed his roommate with a knife earlier this month, officials said. However, his family has alleged racial discrimination and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to his death.

According to an NDTV report, they have also sought the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to transport his mortal remains to India.

In a statement, the police said Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Mahabubnagar in Telangana, was shot after he was found inside his residence in Santa Clara with a knife on 3 September, pinning down his roommate, who had sustained several injuries in a scuffle.

The police said they reached the residence in response to a 911 call about a stabbing incident. A purported altercation between Nizamuddin and his roommate had gone out of control, leading to the attack.

"SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries," NDTV reported quoting the police statement.

"The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. This remains an active and open investigation. As the investigation progresses, we expect to provide an update tomorrow afternoon," it added.

The Indian man’s family, however, said it was Nizamuddin who called the police for help before being shot by them.