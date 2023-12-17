Telecommunications Bill 2023 likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday

The government is likely to table the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday, according to sources.

The Telecommunications Bill 2023 aims to replace the 138 years old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector.

"The President has been informed about the Telecommunications Bill 2023. It is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, December 18," a source told PTI.

The Cabinet had cleared the bill in August.