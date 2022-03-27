Telugu superstar Ram Charan turns 37

Most of the dramatic conflict is generated in tandem, with Ram sharing screen space unconditionally with his screen brother, played by Adhi Panisetty. When Ram is with his brother he is tender. When he is with his beloved, he is super-tender. Emotions are not concealed in a false sense of machismo that screen heroes often suffer from. There is no effort to take over the show, to emerge as an unvanquished conqueror. Ram remains almost flawlessly in character: diffident and disarmingly disingenuous, valiant but not fearless. This underplayed heroic dimension to large-screen heroism is the film’s greatest strength.

Even in Dhruva where Ram played a cop (again!) he had to beef up for the part. He built a physique that the film required. Unfortunately, Dhruva came at the time when the country was hit by demonetization. The audience was just not in the mood to spend on movie tickets. So Dhruva suffered.

Ram admitted Rangasthalam was a new beginning for him. The superstar of Andhra who made his acting debut in 2007 admitted Rangasthalam was a first for him on many levels. He had never played a rural character before. In fact he had never stayed in a village before, though he had visited his native village with his father, Chiranjeevi, a few times.