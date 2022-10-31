Temple property transferred with fake documents: Both civil suit & criminal complaint maintanable, says HC

The High Court of Karnataka has held that both a civil suit and a criminal complaint are maintainable in a case where forged documents were allegedly used to transfer the property of a temple.



Y N Sreenivasa and his wife Suraksha had approached the HC challenging a criminal complaint filed against them by Latha Manjari and her son Y A Chetan Kumar.



It was claimed in the complaint that the husband of Latha -- L N Ashwathama -- and Sreenivasa jointly owned one acre 11 guntas land (40 guntas make one acre).