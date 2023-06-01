Temple worshippers in Maharashtra push back against dress code

Temple worshippers from across Maharashtra's villages have pushed back against the imposition of a 'dress code' for visiting temples—for both male and female devotees.

A "vastra samhita" or dress code was imposed mid-May at four temples of Nagpur, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). These include the Gopalkrishna temple in Dhantoli (a middle class settlement within the city), Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Saoner (a farmers town near Nagpur), the Brihaspati temple, in Hingna (an industrial township bordering the Wardha district), and the Durgamata temple at Koradi (the thermal power township located north of Nagpur). The dress code has not yet been imposed on the other, more popular temples of Nagpur.

According to reports, the Maharashtra Mandir Nyas Parishad had resolved to enforce a dress code on devotees in February itself during their meeting, and it was implemented this month.

Sunil Ghanwat, chief trustee, said they were banning "indecent clothes" at temples, including "half pants".

That is where the contention began, as the "half pants" are widely worn by all schoolboys in villages—more often than not the shorts are part of their school uniform.