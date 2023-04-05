Temporary stay on show-cause notice to Anil Ambani under Black Money Act to continue: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday continued till further orders an interim stay on show-cause notice and penalty demand issued to industrialist Anil Ambani by the Income Tax department under the Black Money Act.



A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale posted Ambani's petition challenging the notice and penalty demand for hearing on April 28, and gave time to the IT department to file its reply.



The HC had in September 2022 granted an interim stay to the show-cause notice pending hearing.



In March this year, Ambani's lawyer Rafique Dada informed the court that the department later also issued a penalty demand notice to his client.



The court then granted interim stay to the demand notice too.



On Wednesday, when the petition came up for hearing, advocate Akhileshwar Sharma, appearing for the IT department, sought two weeks to file a "comprehensive affidavit" in response to the amended petition.