Ten blackbucks die at Jamshedpur zoo, bacterial infection suspected

Ten blackbucks have died within six days at the Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) in Jamshedpur, with officials pointing to a possible bacterial infection as the cause. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.

Zoo officials said the deaths occurred between 1 and 6 December. Samples from the animals have been sent to Ranchi Veterinary College for laboratory analysis.

“Ten blackbucks have died till date in the park. The carcasses were sent to Ranchi Veterinary College for examination to determine the exact cause of death. It appears to be a bacterial infection,” TSZP deputy director Dr Naim Akhtar said.

Veterinary experts suspect the disease may be Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), caused by Pasteurella bacteria. Dr Pragya Lakra from the college’s veterinary pathology department confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been completed.

“It is suspected to be H.S., a bacterial disease also known as Pasteurellosis. Further investigation will be carried out on Monday, after which we will be able to confirm the diagnosis,” she said.