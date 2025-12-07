Ten blackbucks die at Jamshedpur zoo, bacterial infection suspected
Zoo officials say the deaths occurred between 1 and 6 December, with samples sent to Ranchi Veterinary College for analysis
Ten blackbucks have died within six days at the Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) in Jamshedpur, with officials pointing to a possible bacterial infection as the cause. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
Zoo officials said the deaths occurred between 1 and 6 December. Samples from the animals have been sent to Ranchi Veterinary College for laboratory analysis.
“Ten blackbucks have died till date in the park. The carcasses were sent to Ranchi Veterinary College for examination to determine the exact cause of death. It appears to be a bacterial infection,” TSZP deputy director Dr Naim Akhtar said.
Veterinary experts suspect the disease may be Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), caused by Pasteurella bacteria. Dr Pragya Lakra from the college’s veterinary pathology department confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been completed.
“It is suspected to be H.S., a bacterial disease also known as Pasteurellosis. Further investigation will be carried out on Monday, after which we will be able to confirm the diagnosis,” she said.
The zoological park houses around 370 animals and birds. Before the outbreak, it had 18 blackbucks. With ten fatalities, only eight remain.
According to Jamshedpur Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam, the zoo authorities requested assistance in sending samples to Ranchi Veterinary College. “We have informed the Central Zoo Authority about the deaths,” he said.
Dr M.K. Gupta, who heads the pathology department at the college, explained that Pasteurella infection spreads rapidly through the body, mainly affecting the lungs and resulting in sudden death. Common symptoms include high fever, neck swelling and diarrhoea.
The zoo has initiated extensive control measures. “Anti-bacterial treatment is underway and the situation is under control now,” Akhtar said.
Following the incident, Ranchi’s Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, popularly known as Birsa zoo, has issued an alert. The facility has 69 blackbucks and has stepped up preventive action.
“We are spraying anti-viral and anti-bacterial medicines, and bleaching is being carried out regularly in vulnerable areas,” said Dr O.P. Sahu, the zoo’s veterinarian.
Birsa zoo, spread across 104 hectares in Ormanjhi, houses about 1,450 animals and birds from 83 species.
With PTI inputs
