Ten jawans, one civilian killed in Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh
Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Aranpur police station, when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.
The area is located around 450 km from the state capital, Raipur.
Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an improvised explosive device (IED), police sources said.
