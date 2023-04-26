Nation

Ten jawans, one civilian killed in Maoist blast in Chhattisgarh

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast set off by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday

Police presence near the blast area (Source: PTI)
NH Political Bureau

Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Aranpur police station, when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from the state capital, Raipur.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an improvised explosive device (IED), police sources said.

Further details are awaited. 


