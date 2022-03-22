Tencent owner Pony Ma caught in BGMI/PUBG ban crossfire in India

Prahar had earlier written to the Home Minister and IT Minister, calling for a ban on BGMI under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, as it poses a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order.



In its latest salvo, the NGO has shot off ten questions to Pony Ma seeking answers to multiple questions around the actual ownership of Krafton, the deep relationship between Tencent and Krafton and threat to India's national security.



On the origin of the game, Prahar asked "Can you deny that PUBG mobile (called BGMI in India) was first developed by Lightspeed & Quantum which is an internal division of Tencent?"



It further brought out that Tencent's Game for Peace was developed by Krafton and is a replica of PUBG focused on the Chinese Air Force. It asked Pony Ma to deny the fact that PUBG, BGMI and Game for Peace have the same core gameplay, graphic design, characters and all the three games are essentially the same with cosmetic changes to hoodwink the regulatory authorities.



According to Research firm Sensor Tower in November 2021, PUBG/ Game for Peace is Tencent's highest selling mobile game with over $7 billion in lifetime player spending across the App Store and Google Play.



The NGO also asked Pony Ma to deny Tencent's association with PUBG mobile in Pakistan.