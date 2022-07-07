Tension in Bengal's Canning over murder of 3 Trinamool workers

Superintendent of Baruipur District Police, Pushpa Rani told media persons that investigations are on to ascertain the reasons behind the murder as well as to nab the assassins.



However, local police source said that it is evident that the killers had definite information about the time when the three victims will pass through the place of crime and hence, they were waiting right there for them. From this point the infighting motive becomes stronger.



At the same time, the statements given by a local Trinamool Congress MLA from Canning (West) assembly constituency, Paresh Ram Das to the police as well as to the media have picked holes on the infighting theory. "The three victims had the fear of being killed for quite some time. They came to meet me at my party office on Tuesday evening and expressed this apprehension. I assured them of making arrangements for their security. However, I could never imagine that their apprehensions would come true so early," he said.