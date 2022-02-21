Tension in K'taka's Shivamogga over Bajrang Dal activist's murder

Additional forces have been called to avoid any untoward incidents in the district and police have launched a hunt for the miscreants. Three bikes and one goods vehicle were torched in Sigehatti in Shivamogga. The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday morning and the body will be handed over to the family afterwards. Elaborate security arrangements have been taken up to maintain law and order and peace.



Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday, "The 23-year-old youth has been brutally murdered. I visited Shivamogga and I have also met his family. I have assured his parents and sister that I can't bring back the dead person, but won't spare the killers. The action will be initiated against them."



"The hijab issue has nothing to do with this incident and it has happened for different reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city. The incident has taken place on the main road and the police are on high alert. We have clues, shortly they will be arrested. I appeal to the people to maintain calm. All measures have been taken, people should not get provoked. The government will give justice to the deceased person. Special teams have been formed to nab the murderers, shortly we will give updates on it," Araga Jnanendra explained.