Tension in UP village after Thakur-Dalit clash

Tension prevailed in the Dhalna village in Bulandshahr district, following a clash between Thakurs and Dalits when a marriage procession of the latter was allegedly attacked by upper castes.



The incident took place on Tuesday and the Thakurs had convened a panchayat on the issue on Thursday. The police, however, stopped the panchayat from being held.



Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr, said, "Heavy police force has been deployed in the village but there is calm now. Both groups have filed FIRs against one another. Some 120 people have been bound by surety bonds, and both groups have been instructed not to indulge in violence."