Tension outside Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex as two groups shout slogans

Tension prevailed outside the Kashi Vishwanath Dham complex in Varanasi on Friday when a team led by advocate commissioner arrived to survey the area and videograph it on the orders of the local court.



Large groups of both communities had gathered outside and both sides started chanting religious slogans. Both sides, later, blamed each other for initiating the slogan war.



Additional forces were rushed in and senior district official reached the spot and pacified the crowds before the survey could be initiated.

Earlier, the mosque had been covered with boards.