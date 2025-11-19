Termites, water seepage destroy prized artefacts at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar museum

A museum in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has lost several valuable artefacts to water seepage and termite infestation, as chronic underfunding and a shrinking workforce hamper essential upkeep. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, which houses nearly 3,000 antiquities from the Satavahana period and attracts around 40,000 visitors each year, is now removing exhibits from display to prevent further deterioration, officials said.

The museum was established in 1999 after history scholar Dr Shantilal Purvar donated his extensive collection to the local municipal corporation. Among its holdings are Satavahana-era coins and what is believed to be the only known portrait of Maratha commander Ibrahim Khan Gardi, a key figure in the Third Battle of Panipat.

Honorary director Shriprakash Purwar told PTI that termite damage has compromised much of the furniture, with chemical treatments conducted only sporadically over the years. “We are now forced to remove some items from display because of damage from water seepage and termites. We have already lost a few medieval paintings and a leather shield due to rainwater,” he said.

