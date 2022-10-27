'Terror attack' on Iranian shrine kills 13

One woman and two children were among the victims, semi-official Fars news agency said in a report, adding that investigations showed that the security forces of the shrine were also targeted in this attack on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

According to Fars, the perpetrator of this attack is an element of Takfiri groups.