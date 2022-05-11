Terror case: Yasin Malik pleads guilty before NIA court

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik pleaded guilty before a special NIA court on all charges including UAPA in connection with a terror case, for hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, and other unlawful activities disturbing the peace in the Valley.



As per the sources, he told the court on Tuesday that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.



Special Judge Praveen Singh would hear the arguments on May 19 regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against Malik in which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.