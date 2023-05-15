Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at thirteen locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.



According to sources, the raids, which started early this morning, are currently underway.



The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local police teams.



"This is a terror funding case. Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the sources said.