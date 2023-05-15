Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at thirteen locations in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.
According to sources, the raids, which started early this morning, are currently underway.
The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local police teams.
"This is a terror funding case. Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the sources said.
As of now, the NIA has not made an official statement on the matter.
