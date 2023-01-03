Terror has no place in civilised society: Kharge on Rajouri attacks

Terrorism has no place in a civilised society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday while expressing his anguish at the two back to back terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in which six people were killed.



Among the six killed in the attacks in a village in Rajouri on Sunday and Monday were two children.



"Extremely pained by the two terror attacks in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 6 precious lives including two children have been lost, and 15 people have been injured. We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks, particularly against Kashmiri Pandits in the state," Kharge said on Twitter.



"Terrorism has absolutely no place in a civilised society. The nation is together on this issue. We stand with our security forces who are courageously battling terror in J&K on daily basis."



He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who had lost their lives in the attacks.